Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

WING traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.47. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $36,482,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.