William Andrew Macan Sells 2,591 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STIM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 162,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,974,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 488,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.