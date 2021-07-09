WideOpenWest (WOW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) recently:

7/1/2021 – WideOpenWest was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – WideOpenWest had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – WideOpenWest had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

6/24/2021 – WideOpenWest had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – WideOpenWest is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WideOpenWest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

5/12/2021 – WideOpenWest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $21.12. 9,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $21.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

