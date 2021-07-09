Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Shares of WCP opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675 over the last 90 days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

