Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.