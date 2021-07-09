Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVSB stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

