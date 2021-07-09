Whitebox Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motive Capital were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOTV. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Motive Capital by 20.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 483,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motive Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Motive Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

