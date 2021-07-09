Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

Shares of MRAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

