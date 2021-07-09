Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,553,306 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553,306 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

HRL stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

