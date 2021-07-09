Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.42. The company has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $408.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

