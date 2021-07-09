Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

