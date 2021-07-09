Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $87.10 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.