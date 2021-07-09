Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 2,307 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $231.41 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

