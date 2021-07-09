WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $53.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in WestRock by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in WestRock by 1.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

