Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 7.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.66. 75,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,113,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

