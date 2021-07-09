Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:WHN opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$71.93 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
