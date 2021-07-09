Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:WHN opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$71.93 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

