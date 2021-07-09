Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Increased by S&T Bank

S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 2.9% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. S&T Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $69.55. 19,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

