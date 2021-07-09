WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of WesBanco worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

