Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $144.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.