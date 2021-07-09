Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $135.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

NYSE ALL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.81. 1,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,431. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Allstate by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Allstate by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

