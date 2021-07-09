Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 37,708 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,708 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

