Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000.

SCOAU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

