Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 24,016 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCICU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of HCICU stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

