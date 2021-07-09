WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.