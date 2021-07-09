WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $261.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $398,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

