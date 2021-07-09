WAX Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $207.69 million and $14.67 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00102621 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,752,778,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,258,798 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.