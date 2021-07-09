Warp Finance Price Tops $140.93 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $140.93 or 0.00420684 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $658,722.93 and approximately $1,740.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

