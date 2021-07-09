W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. Vertical Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CL King reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. Research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

