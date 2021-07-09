Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

VYGVF stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

