Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading Down 2.7%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €41.80 ($49.18) and last traded at €42.10 ($49.53). Approximately 8,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.25 ($50.88).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.52 million and a P/E ratio of 32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.79.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

