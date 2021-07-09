Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.15, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.