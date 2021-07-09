Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $426.27

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.27 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 91,846 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of £848.71 million and a P/E ratio of 81.04.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

