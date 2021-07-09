Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $266.08 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $300.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.