Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €92.35 ($108.65). Vinci shares last traded at €91.57 ($107.73), with a volume of 826,805 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.57 ($119.50).

Get Vinci alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €93.49.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.