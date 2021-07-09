Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $126.56 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

