Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 595 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.