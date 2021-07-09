Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $335.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,221.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,948 shares of company stock worth $61,475,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.