Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

