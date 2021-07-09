Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 307,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

