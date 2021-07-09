Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 655 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,920,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $293.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $155.32 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

