Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,080,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,828,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,443,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Vicor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 66.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

