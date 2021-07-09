VerusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $51.23 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $51.23 million and $22,982.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00121441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00163556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,983.77 or 1.00187808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00952010 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,151,789 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

