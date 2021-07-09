Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates are stable ahead of Q2 earnings. Vertex has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.14.

VRTX opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

