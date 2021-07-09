Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VZ. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

