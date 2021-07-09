Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $30.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 42.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 353.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $582.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

