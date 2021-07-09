Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 2.3%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.29 and last traded at $53.30. 2,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 595,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Vericel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.