Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of Vera Bradley worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,906.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

