Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $68,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $70.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $71.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

