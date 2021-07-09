Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

