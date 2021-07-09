Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $92,138,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $15,613,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,615,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

